Much More Than the Mask

I just read the letter entitled “Trying Times.” Simply put, the November election will not be about whether to wear a mask, or not.
Instead, it will be about whether America survives as a Democratic Republic or is transformed into a Socialist country. Secondarily, the election will be about whether law and order are maintained, or whether the lawlessness of the left is accepted.
Clearly, the survival of America is on the line.
As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.