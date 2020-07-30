Letters Our Common Humanity

“Good Cop, Bad Cop” speaks for itself. The question arises; what makes the difference?

The full spectrum of human behavior includes kindness, compassion and mutual respect; all qualities associated with our better nature. Yet all too often, people treat each other with unspeakable cruelty. A lifetime in the “School of Hard Knocks” can leave one lacking in self-worth and feeling insecure. This makes it difficult to engage others without shifting into a “flight or fight” survival response that causes us to react in ways we later regret. We compound matters when we compensate for our own feelings of inadequacy by looking down on others and fail to recognize our common humanity.

The antidote is a crash course in self-discovery to reclaim our sense of self-worth and the true value of human life. Only then can we engage others from a place of self-respect in keeping with our better nature.

Add to Favorites