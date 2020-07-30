Take a Look Inside

1022 Via Los Padres, Park Highlands Neighborhood

4 bedroom/2.5 bath

Offered at $1,995,000

Q) What makes this home special?

A) Perhaps the most magical place on the property is the private back yard and patio area, which overlooks rambling terrain and beautiful mountains. At sunrise and sunset, you get those incredible “pink moments” where the mountains absolutely glow. With all we have been through in recent months, this home represents the perfect sanctuary and place of retreat. There is space for everyone, whether it is working from home or helping kids with their school work. When the time comes to take a break, the outdoors beckons with fresh air and room to roam.

Q) What can you tell us about the location?

A) Park Highlands is located off Via Los Santos near San Antonio Creek Road. This has long been a highly-desired neighborhood for its large lots, views and quiet natural setting. This property is set on almost two acres where you are surrounded by natural beauty but just minutes to either Santa Barbara or Goleta. It is in the top-rated Mountain View Elementary attendance area, which has been a draw for decades of families with school-aged children.

Q) What have the current owners enjoyed most about living here?

A) The sellers, who were taken by the beautiful lot and views, had the home custom built in 1999. They say, “We have loved waking up every morning to the expansive views and the private, country feel. We designed the great room with a large open kitchen and living area as a way to be together as a family and to entertain with seamless flow from the kitchen, to the living room to the back yard.”

Q) Any other special details our readers should know about?

A) In a neighborhood that has had an average sale price of $2.6 million over the last year, this property is an incredible opportunity for a savvy buyer. The house itself is impeccably maintained and has an airy, modern floorplan with a clean palette for your vision. The lot offers endless possibilities for really creating the “home” of your dreams. There is ample room for a pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, sport court, a bocce court – wonderful space to create a special retreat for living and entertaining.

1022 Via Los Padres is for sale in Santa Barbara, listed at $1,995,000. Description provided by real estate team Gamberdella + Timmerman Group of Village Properties. Contact Cara at 805-680-3826 or Erin at 805-689-9970 or email gandt@villagesite.com. View more photos and details at gamberdellatimmerman.com.

Photo credit: Nick Ouellette