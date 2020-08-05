Fiesta Is Made of Memories

Get News In Your Inbox

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is now in proud possession of more than 7,400 Fiesta-time postcards donated by John Fritsche, a technology executive turned amateur historian and collector. The images stretch back decades, close to the turn of the last century, and on many of their backs are notes greeting friends and family in flowery script. It will take some time to get all of the cards digitized, but in the meantime, here are a few highlights from the one-of-kind collection. See more at the museum’s Project Fiesta exhibit in its main courtyard.

