Letters

Eight A-Bomb Haiku

By David Krieger, S.B.
Thu Aug 06, 2020 | 4:56am

The desert glowed
brighter than a thousand suns —
everything changed

Japan was clearly
defeated … still the A-bombs
found their targets

The A-bombs killed
and maimed massively —
mostly civilians

Hiroshima —
city of a thousand cranes
calls out for peace

Nagasaki —
may you be the last victim
of an A-bomb attack

For every hibakusha
many must obey, many
must remain silent

Those first A-bombs —
small by today’s measure
of insanity

The mournful sounds
of the shakuhachi
take one’s breath away

Thu Aug 06, 2020 | 13:00pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/08/06/eight-a-bomb-haiku/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.