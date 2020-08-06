Letters Eight A-Bomb Haiku

The desert glowed

brighter than a thousand suns —

everything changed

Japan was clearly

defeated … still the A-bombs

found their targets

The A-bombs killed

and maimed massively —

mostly civilians

Hiroshima —

city of a thousand cranes

calls out for peace

Nagasaki —

may you be the last victim

of an A-bomb attack

For every hibakusha

many must obey, many

must remain silent

Those first A-bombs —

small by today’s measure

of insanity

The mournful sounds

of the shakuhachi

take one’s breath away

Add to Favorites