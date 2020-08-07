Letters Slavery Reconsidered

To the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation:

Walking along Canon Perdido Street, I paused at the historical marker at the corner of Anacapa Street. I was interested to read that Chumash worked in the Presidio and the region’s missions.

Kind of like a marker in South Carolina recounting how West African immigrants worked in agriculture.

The Chumash were treated as and worked as slaves. Systematic rapes of women and children by both soldiers and padres, torture of both men and women, forced labor, forced starvation. A female slave “had run away many, many times, and had been recaptured and whipped till her buttocks crawled with maggots.”

Then, “The Presidio declined after […] 1821…” After the new Mexican Constitution banned slavery.

This is uncontroversial among historians. A new sign might be in order.

Add to Favorites