Identity of Motorcyclist Killed at Goleta Intersection Released

The identity of the motorcyclist killed at a Goleta intersection on Friday was released Tuesday as Daniel Harris, a 58-year-old man who lived in the city. He had been traveling east on Cathedral Oaks Road when a Dodge pickup coming in the other direction turned left toward King Daniel Lane, hitting Harris on his white Yamaha motorcycle. The motorcycle caught fire and was extinguished. The truck driver remained at the scene, cooperating with law enforcement officers as investigators collected evidence for several hours. Anyone with information regarding the incident, which occurred on September 4 at around 3:54 p.m., is asked to contact Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer at (805) 961-7514 or jlf3077@sbsheriff.org .

