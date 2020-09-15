Santa Barbara County Fire Reveals Cause of Lito Fire Near Lompoc
The Lito Fire, which burned 24 acres south of Lompoc on September 7, was caused by recreational target shooting, the County Fire Department investigation has concluded. The fire started on private land in Miguelito Canyon, and a full vegetation response quickly began by engine, dozer, and hand crews from county, Lompoc, and Los Padres fire departments, as well as aircraft. The county’s fire departments have fought all the summer’s wildland fires aggressively, corralling them rapidly to contain fire spread; Lito was out by the following day.