Santa Barbara County Fire Reveals Cause of Lito Fire Near Lompoc

More Like This

The Lito Fire, which burned 24 acres south of Lompoc on September 7, was caused by recreational target shooting, the County Fire Department investigation has concluded. The fire started on private land in Miguelito Canyon, and a full vegetation response quickly began by engine, dozer, and hand crews from county, Lompoc, and Los Padres fire departments, as well as aircraft. The county’s fire departments have fought all the summer’s wildland fires aggressively, corralling them rapidly to contain fire spread; Lito was out by the following day.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.