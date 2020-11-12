Letters Well-Run Election

My compliments to Joe Holland and the Elections Division staff for the way the way they prepared for and conducted the Early Voting and Election Day process.

I was a poll monitor for the California Dem Voter Protection Team and visited each of the voting locations in the city and in Goleta several times. Each polling place was operated relatively seamlessly and without interruption or delay. I interacted with all the leads and several poll workers at each location. All of these volunteers were helpful and courteous to me and to the voters navigating the electoral process.

Santa Barbarans can be proud they live in a community that encourages citizen participation and volunteers willing to work to protect Democracy.

