Letters It’s Not Over

This has been quite a year: devastating fires (e.g., Hollister Fire), violent protests and a record-breaking heat wave.

What about the COVID-19 virus?

A light shone in early November 2020: Pfizer made a 90 percent effective vaccine for COVID-19.

Don’t throw away the masks just yet! Vaccines go through safety tests that can take years, and it will not be available to everyone overnight.

A virus did not damage my gait, hearing, and speech; a drunken driver hit me in 1992. I teach people to not drive drunk. My teaching continues.

Prevent getting and spreading the virus until this vaccine becomes available:

• Celebrate holidays with few people. Preferably, those you live with.

• Use digital platforms (like Zoom) or postage mail to connect with others.

• Watch religious services on TV or online. Gatherings can spread the virus causing illness or death.

• Limit physical interactions with others. Wear a mask in populated areas and stay 6 feet away from others. Wash your hands. These are your best line of defense.

• Avoid heavy drinking. If intoxicated, you are more likely to behave in ways that promote the spread of the virus and even drive drunk.





