Letters They Do All That?

Jenna Tosh’s letter on October 29 was very informative.

I had thought that Planned Parenthood was just an organization that “advocates public policies that guarantee reproductive rights and access to health care.” It says nothing on their site about what is stated in the letter, that PP fights for “immigrant justice, worker’s rights, racial equality, gender equality and justice.”

I thought that this must be just an activist member, but it said CEO after her name.

I would bet that many people don’t realize that when they donate to PP, they aren’t aware of this, so the least PP could do is be upfront about it and put it on their mission statement lest they give the impression of being deceptive.

To be clear, I am for all of those points as most people are, but I would bet that Ms. Tosh and I have different ideas about how to get there.

Also, I think that many people would find other clinics etc. to donate to that use funds just for “reproductive rights and access to health care” if they knew what PP’s fight is about.

