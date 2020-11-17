Letters The Tragic Irony of Donald Trump’s Loss

By now we’re all rightfully exhausted by our former president’s insistence that the election was rigged. But what if it actually was?

Reliable sources have recently revealed to a select group of investigative reporters the true story of the 2020 Presidential Election.

In fact, Donald Trump is correct in claiming that many votes were taken from him and given to President-Elect Biden.

More importantly, these votes were changed in the three swing states that would have given Trump the victory. In an election where just 50,000 votes was the difference between winning or losing, those three state’s electoral votes would have swung the election to Trump.

Here’s Trump’s problem. The Russians did it. Trump knows they did it because they told him they were going to do it. Certain conditions, that can’t at this time be revealed, caused Putin to turn on his partner. He was warned, but Trump thought the Russians were bluffing. They weren’t.

Here’s the even bigger problem for Trump. Once he exposes that the Russians are able to fix our elections it opens a whole new problem for him. That problem is obvious, did the Russians also fix the election he won four years earlier? Of course they did.

For the Russians this is a win-win situation. Trump knows the truth. He not only won the election but he won it big. But he can’t tell anyone the truth about it. To do so would be to reveal that he’s been working with the Russians for the past four years. If he proves that they stole the election from him they’ll simply admit it and also admit that they did the same thing four years earlier. This causes chaos in our system. Game, set, and match for the Russians.

So, all Trump can do is keep screaming he won the election! It’s been fixed! He now claims that he should stay on as president because that’s what the people wanted. It might be true but he’s stuck with the current election numbers. To show what really happened would cause his downfall. Sometimes the truth is a bitch.

