Letters Running Adventure

I want to thank our wonderful community for making my candidacy for school board a meaningful adventure. I met so many wonderful people during my visits at Farmers Market, ranging from parents concerned about their children to an employee for the California Department of Education to a literacy advocate based in Africa.

And through countless conversations and communications, I learned how much the message of the need for improved literacy practices resonates throughout our community.

I am so grateful to so many, and would especially like to offer a big shout-out to Jerry Roberts who took the time to interview each candidate “in the year of the plague” and chatted weekly with reporters to share the latest insights and updates.

I also want to express my thanks for the tech-savvy among us who arranged for the Zoom forums, including representatives from the Montecito Journal, the Santa Barbara Independent, KEYT, and the Coalition for Neighborhood Schools. And, of course, to my courageous friends and supporters who displayed yard signs and to all those who voted for me.

With many lessons learned, and a sense of appreciation for the democratic process that allows citizen participation, I will continue my literacy advocacy in other ways. One project very close to my heart is a photographic collaboration called “inVISIBLE: The Face of Dyslexia in Santa Barbara and Beyond.” The multi-media project celebrates those with learning differences from all walks of life and interviews about their experiences and ideas and is sponsored by The Dyslexia Project.

As always, I encourage dialogue about the important issues that we have raised before, during and after the recent election. To continue the discussion, feel free to contact me at photo@silcom.com.

