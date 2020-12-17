Announcement Third Recent Cachuma Lake Trout Release Rainbow Trout to Brighten Safe Outdoor Recreation over Holidays

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Santa Barbara County Parks was granted a Private Stocking Permit for up to 16,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout for 2020/2021. Two 4,000-pound deliveries arrived earlier this fall with the third making a splash on December 15, just in time for safe outdoor recreation over the holiday season.

NOTE: While visiting Cachuma Lake, please follow the rules and guidelines relating to COVID-19 posted throughout the park.

Support Santa Barbara County Parks by purchasing an Annual Pass, which makes a great Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for the angler in your family. Skip the holiday ham this year and catch a trophy trout for your meal. Both nutritious and delicious, it won’t disappoint! And if you are in the park after dark, be sure to visit the Marina to see the annual floating holiday trees adorned with colorful lights.

Everything an angler needs is available for rent or purchase at the Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals, which also offers pontoons, outboards and kayak rentals, as well as one-day and annual fishing licenses. Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.

For those who plan to bring their own boating vessels, note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions at the lake, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to your visit. Cachuma Lake allows same-day launching for kayaks, canoes and “simple boats.” To review vessel requirements and launching protocols, please visit https://www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumaboating.sbc.

Visitors are advised to check recreation area hours, and road and weather conditions in advance. For up-to-date fishing tips and summaries, check out the Cachuma Lake Weekly Fishing Report at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc. For more information, contact the marina at (805) 688-4040.

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages and of course, rainbow trout fishing! For reservations and more information, visit www.sbparks.org.

