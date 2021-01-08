Briefs Santa Barbara Police Confiscate Two Loaded Handguns from Suspects at Westside 7-Eleven Two Santa Barbara Men with Known Gang Ties Arrested Following Pursuit

Santa Barbara Police confiscated two guns at a 7-Eleven on Milpas after 11 p.m. last night after arriving to conduct a premise check at the store. The guns were allegedly illegally in the possession of two Santa Barbara residents at the 7-Eleven who were subsequently booked on numerous felony charges stemming from weapons violations and violating parole.

Gabriel Alejandro Fonseca, age 27, and Felipe Alejandro Florez, also age 27, were at the convenience store and known to officers as being associated with a criminal street gang. When officers informed Fonseca, who was on parole, of their intent to conduct a parole compliance check, Fonseca fled.

As officers grabbed ahold of Fonseca, he immediately reached for his waistband and became aggressive, police said, so they took him to the ground. Throughout the struggle, Fonseca continued to reach for his waistband and was calling out for help to Flores, who at times appeared as though he were going to help Fonseca, according to police.

One officer found a gun in Fonseca’s waistband and other officers found another handgun wedged between the driver seat and center console of the pair’s vehicle. Both guns were reportedly loaded.

