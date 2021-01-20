Briefs Two More Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Staff, Five More Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

Two additional Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office personnel and five inmates at Santa Barbara County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

One custody deputy and one sheriff’s deputy were found to be COVID-19 positive early this week, bringing the total number of positive sheriff’s employees to 99. Seventy-eight of them have recovered and returned to work. Two of the positive inmates were identified during the intake screening process while the remaining three were retested during their quarantine period because they had previously been exposed to positive inmates. The number of inmates who have tested positive for the virus is 159, but there are currently 38 active cases in the main jail.

Add to Favorites