Briefs Santa Barbara Zoo To Reopen After COVID Shutdown

The Santa Barbara Zoo will once again open its doors to the public Saturday, January 30, after being closed for over a month. The zoo will reopen to the general public once again by online reservation only.

Guests will get to meet some of the zoo’s newest residents who arrived during the closure, like Penelope and Calabaza, the white-faced saki monkeys. They will also meet two new baby flamingos, fireback pheasants, and get a glimpse into the construction of the new Australian Walkabout exhibit.

Guests can use the online reservation system to book a timed entry slot prior to visiting the Zoo. A complete guide to the new safety enhancements and modifications can be found on the zoo’s website.

Courtesy of the SB Zoo

