Letters Pandemic Costs

The burden of the economic costs of the pandemic have been placed solely on the backs of residential and commercial landlords. No other industry has been forced to give up payments for goods or services. Landlords are not allowed to evict for non-payment at present. It will be highly unlikely that especially residential renters will be able to pay back owed rents; most can barely pay their rents in normal times.

Landlords of both residential and commercial properties have lost their properties to foreclosure because they have not been able to make their mortgage payments.

When you check out, tell Vons that you will pay them in the future! Same for your gas station! Tell your home and car insurer that you will pay the premiums when you can afford them! You get the picture.

