Letters Through Hard Times and Good

During Good Times there is a tendency to be a free spirit, even a self-serving one.

We pretend that we don’t need anyone. We may even take pride in that thought.

Hard Times teach us that such thoughts are a disservice, both individually and to the larger community of which we are a part. It is during Hard Times that we are called upon to avail ourselves of those hidden strengths that allow us to actively create community, which in turn nurtures us all.

We can then learn to not take the Good Times for granted. Instead, we can use them to express our Better Nature and prepare ourselves and communities for future Hard Times.

