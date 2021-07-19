Briefs Chumash Casino Player Packing Serious Heat Gets Arrested Jacob Southard, 27, Booked on Weapons and Drug Charges

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies arrested 27-year-old Jacob Southard on Tuesday after he was spotted unconscious in the Chumash Casino parking garage with drug paraphernalia in his lap.

When deputies searched Southard’s vehicle, they found a handgun, loaded high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and an illegally modified high-power rifle, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. Deputies also discovered a pistol ― loaded and tucked under the driver’s seat ― that had been reported stolen out of Humboldt County.

Southard, a San Luis Obispo County resident, was also in possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription medication, heroin, and methamphetamine, Zick said. He was booked in County Jail on multiple felony charges and released on $35,000 bail.

Sign up to get The News Letter, where every Monday, Tyler Hayden will catch you up on the news of the week and tip you off to upcoming government meetings on the most pressing issues of the day.

Add to Favorites