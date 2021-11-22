Real Estate Introduction of SBAOR 2022 President

Our current Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) president, Brian Johnson, has asked me to write an article for this wonderful publication and I gratefully accepted. My name is Bob Walsmith Jr., and I am a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty here in Santa Barbara and I am the incoming 2022 SBAOR president.

I thought that I would take this opportunity to thank Brian for his wonderful year of service to our association and our community. He has served with distinction and honor and we should all commend and thank him.

I am grateful to Brian and the presidents that have served before me in maintaining the highest of standards in our association.

I thought that I would also take this opportunity to introduce myself and to let you all know my hopes and intentions for the upcoming year. I have been a Realtor® for over eight years and have been privileged to live on the Central Coast for most of my life.

We are all so very fortunate to live, work, and play in one of the most beautiful places on the planet. Year-round fantastic weather, terrific scenery, the Pacific Ocean at our feet, proximity to Los Angeles, make for one amazing area to call home.

My parents taught me to always strive to do my best with whatever career path I chose, as well as treat everyone with dignity, honesty, and respect. I am hopeful that I bring those high values to my career as a Realtor.

My main goals for my presidency are to continue the great work of so many within our association, to constantly strive to elevate our profession within our ranks, and to enhance our service to the community to which we live and work.

I very much look forward to leading this wonderful organization in 2022. If you have any real estate-related topics that you would like me to cover in the new year, questions or concerns please send me an email to bob@bobwalsmithjr.com. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Bob Walsmith Jr.

Bob Walsmith Jr. is a native to Southern California and a Realtor® with Coldwell Banker Realty Santa Barbara. During his work with the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, Bob has served on the CORE Committee, Education Committee, been Chair of the Budget & Finance Committee, and the Multiple Listing Service Committee. He also is on the Board of Directors of the Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara. Bob lives in Goleta with his beautiful wife Julie. When not working, Bob enjoys playing golf, fine wine, fine dining, and walking our beautiful coastline. Bob can be reached at 805.720.5362 and/or bob@bobwalsmithjr.com

