Realtors Look Forward to 2022
On Friday, December 3, the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® held their 114th annual Installation Luncheon at the Ritz Hilton Bacara.
The luncheon is held each year to thank the current association officers and board of directors, and to welcome and install the incoming slate of officers and directors who will serve throughout the next year. It is also an occasion to present annual awards of merit and recognition to deserving members of the association and noteworthy community members. This year was especially meaningful since last year’s event was held via zoom; this was the first live in-person meeting that the association has held in two years.
Outgoing Board President Brian Johnson thanked the SBAOR staff, committee chairs, and membership for their support and participation during the past year. Incoming Board President Bob Walsmith, Jr. looked towards the year ahead, and asked for engagement from members at the local level and beyond, and for support of the many fundraising activities that the association undertakes to support and make a difference in the community.
Master of Ceremonies David Kim, and Awards Committee Chairperson Jennifer Berger kept the audience entertained and the atmosphere lively.
Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®
2022 Board of Directors:
Officers:
President | Bob Walsmith, Jr.
President Elect | Todd Shea
Vice President | Elisa Bartron Hills
Secretary/Treasurer | Michele Allyn
Directors:
Summer Knight
Jeff Oien
Marcella Simmons
Janet Caminite
Geoff Rue
Jean Sedar
Jessie Sessions
Doug Van Pelt
Immediate Past President | Brian Johnson
Affiliate Director | Sarah Sinclair
The following awards were presented:
Community Service Award: Jennifer Freed, AHA!
REALTOR® Community Service Award: Adam McKaig, Adam’s Angels
Honorary Members for Life: Ed Edick, Village Properties & Lorie Bartron, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Affiliate of the Year: Peter Trent, Paragon Mortgage Group
REALTOR® Award of Excellence: Suzanne Perkins, Compass
REALTOR® of the Year: Staci Caplan, Pacific Crest Realty
