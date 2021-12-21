Real Estate Realtors Look Forward to 2022

2022 SBAOR Board of Directors L-R Elisa Bartron Hills, Geoff Rue, Marcella Simmons, Michele Allyn, Bob Walsmith, Jr., Jean Sedar, Doug Van Pelt, Janet Caminite, Brian Johnson, and Sarah Sinclair. Not shown: Todd Shea, Summer Knight, Jeff Oien, Sessie Sessions.

2022 President Bob Walsmith, Jr. is presented the gavel by 2021 President Brian Johnson.

Honorary Member for Life Lorie Bartron.

2021 President Brian Johnson is thanked by SBAOR Executive Director Bob Hart.

REALTOR Community Service Award Winner Adam McKaig is presented his award by Samantha Ireland.

On Friday, December 3, the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® held their 114th annual Installation Luncheon at the Ritz Hilton Bacara.

The luncheon is held each year to thank the current association officers and board of directors, and to welcome and install the incoming slate of officers and directors who will serve throughout the next year. It is also an occasion to present annual awards of merit and recognition to deserving members of the association and noteworthy community members. This year was especially meaningful since last year’s event was held via zoom; this was the first live in-person meeting that the association has held in two years.

Outgoing Board President Brian Johnson thanked the SBAOR staff, committee chairs, and membership for their support and participation during the past year. Incoming Board President Bob Walsmith, Jr. looked towards the year ahead, and asked for engagement from members at the local level and beyond, and for support of the many fundraising activities that the association undertakes to support and make a difference in the community.

Master of Ceremonies David Kim, and Awards Committee Chairperson Jennifer Berger kept the audience entertained and the atmosphere lively.

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

2022 Board of Directors:

Officers:

President | Bob Walsmith, Jr.

President Elect | Todd Shea

Vice President | Elisa Bartron Hills

Secretary/Treasurer | Michele Allyn

Directors:

Summer Knight

Jeff Oien

Marcella Simmons

Janet Caminite

Geoff Rue

Jean Sedar

Jessie Sessions

Doug Van Pelt

Immediate Past President | Brian Johnson

Affiliate Director | Sarah Sinclair

The following awards were presented:

Community Service Award: Jennifer Freed, AHA!

REALTOR® Community Service Award: Adam McKaig, Adam’s Angels

Honorary Members for Life: Ed Edick, Village Properties & Lorie Bartron, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Affiliate of the Year: Peter Trent, Paragon Mortgage Group

REALTOR® Award of Excellence: Suzanne Perkins, Compass

REALTOR® of the Year: Staci Caplan, Pacific Crest Realty

