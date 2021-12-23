Letters Contagion Concerns

In response to Jana Zimmer’s opinion article titled “Unmasked at the Athletic Club,” I stand in support of her position. I have twice paused my membership at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club due to concerns about contagion with the COVID-19 Delta variant and now the Omicron variant. My husband is immunocompromised, and I am determined to keep him safe by staying true to CDC guidelines.

It is frustrating that I have to forego attendance at a stellar club in all other regards due to their inability/unwillingness to adhere to state public health mandates. Thank you, Jana, for your determination to hold our community accountable.

