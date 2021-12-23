Letters Safety Not Assured

This is in response to Jana Zimmer’s contribution to your Voices feature “Unmasked at the Athletic Club“: We all share the desire to feel safe during periods of outbreaks, and so everyone has their own way of dealing with their health and immunity by choosing which authorities and practices to follow in order to maintain wellness. You have portrayed an unpleasant situation where you and your health club can’t agree with each other regarding a safety and wellness protocol.

I must say that one size does not fit all and that we supposedly live in a free society. If everyone agreed to live only one way, under one rule, then we would be living under totalitarianism. That is not America.

In life, there is never an assurance of safety, no matter how much we hope for that. People have different beliefs and practices regarding their health, and I would hope that we would all respect that. So I would say that you are free to choose an exercise facility that conforms to your idea of safety.

