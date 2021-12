More Like This

I just want to send a huge thank you to Ryan Cruz and the Independent for profiling the program for formerly incarcerated students at UCSB. As a graduate of UCSB, I couldn’t be more proud of having gone to a school that sponsors such a program. I was especially impressed by the people interviewed. I would have never known this existed if not for your article — so thank you for shining a light on it. Certainly good news in a hard year.

