Letters Good Riddance 2021

The year 2021 was a bad year period, for America and the world. At fault, President Biden and his merry band of socialist pals. Their ultimate goal: Destroy our Republic and make America a socialist nation.

The damage done to America in such a short time has been mind blowing. A chaotic open border, the destruction of our energy sector, a crime wave due to letting felons go free and lax crime prosecutions, massive socialist spending bills that will bankrupt America, and weakness on the international stage.

In the future we may see China invade Taiwan, Russian attack Ukraine, and Iran go nuclear and try to destroy Israel.

With the close of 2021 in sight, the question must be asked. Will the year 2022 be any better? As a nation, will we stand up to the tyranny of the left and put the best interest of Americans and America first? Time will tell.

