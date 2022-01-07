Democracy Nonsense

More Like This

People should end the nonsense about this country being a democracy. It was not designed to be; James Madison said this explicitly in the Federalist Papers. Our troubles today were foreseen in the Anti-Federalists Papers because of the lousy constitution being proposed. The mistake that the Federalists made was in thinking that the constitution would keep power in the hands of the right people, educated financial upper class. The mistake that the Anti-Federalists made was in thinking that the Bill of Rights would make a difference. John Adams ignored it with the support of George Washington.

