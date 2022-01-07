BREAKING | 151 Students Test Positive for COVID-19, District to Conduct Mandatory Testing

Democracy Nonsense

By Sidney Brooks, Lompoc
Fri Jan 07, 2022 | 5:32pm

People should end the nonsense about this country being a democracy. It was not designed to be; James Madison said this explicitly in the Federalist Papers. Our troubles today were foreseen in the Anti-Federalists Papers because of the lousy constitution being proposed. The mistake that the Federalists made was in thinking that the constitution would keep power in the hands of the right people, educated financial upper class. The mistake that the Anti-Federalists made was in thinking that the Bill of Rights would make a difference. John Adams ignored it with the support of George Washington.

Sat Jan 08, 2022 | 05:29am
