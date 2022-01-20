The Style Specialist The Year of Welcoming, Warm, and Cozy Rooms That Feel Like a Warm Hug

At the beginning of every year, I love reading articles about upcoming interior design trends and what the experts predict we’ll see in home design and décor. The reality is that our homes have become the main settings for where we work, sleep, and socialize, and as we enter our third year in a global pandemic, is it any wonder that the top interior design trends are focused on making us feel emotionally at ease?

Essentially, anything that feels warm, welcoming, and cozy is in. As Athena Calderone, founder of EyeSwoon, put it “Who wouldn’t want a room that feels like a warm hug?” Yes, please!

Here’s my summary of the interior design trends from many experts’ lists:

Green & Biophilic Design

If you missed my column last month, I’ll give you the CliffsNotes: Green is in. Searches for “biophilic architecture” increased by 150 percent from October 2019 to September 2021, according to the Pinterest Predicts 2022 report. Personally, I think we’ll see more green-painted kitchens in 2022. You can embrace the trend by nurturing your own indoor garden or decking out your interior with emerald accents or other forest-inspired hues.

Wallpaper

Florals and wallpaper are having a big moment. In the past few years, trends have moved away from all-white interiors, so it’s not a surprise to see an increase in the use of wallpaper and richer colors. Entryways and powder rooms are the perfect place to add bold wallpaper; it’s a great way to make a statement without committing to an intense pattern on a larger scale.

Curved Furniture

If you haven’t shopped for a sofa in a while, you might be surprised to find that 1980s-inspired, rounded sofas and other curved furniture pieces are all the rage these days. Experts predict that rounded details will also stick around in 2022, but the motif will expand to new areas of the home, including millwork and rounded waterfall countertops. You can incorporate circular structural details such as drum tables or rounded area rugs as less-permanent decor choices. Rounded, organic shapes add softness to a design and help create a soothing ambiance.

Multifunctional Spaces

With the high costs of housing and elder care and the ever-growing ability to work remotely, flexible live/work spaces that accommodate the needs of various generations under the same roof are paramount. I’m not sure this need will ever change, especially in California and other densely populated areas experiencing rising costs of living and housing shortages.

And while we’re talking about what’s in, how about what’s on the way out? Experts noted that the popularity of open floor plans, all-white kitchens, open shelving, and the color gray are declining. I may still be a sucker for an open floor plan and an all-white kitchen, but I’m thrilled to see gray hit the road. Hello warm hugs and happy 2022!

Christine Cowles is the owner of Styled & Staged Santa Barbara, offering home staging and interior styling services. She is a certified Staging Design Professional™, member of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors and Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at info@styledandstagedsb.com.

