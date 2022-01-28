Yogi, Delilah, Cocoa & Nutmeg
Yogi
Yogi is a five-year-old Bulldog/Boxer mix who has lots of love to give. He is an active and silly boy who enjoys going for long walks, playing in the grass, and snoozing in a sunny spot. He loves getting attention, and making his friends smile makes him so happy! Because Yogi is super energetic, he would be happiest in a home with experienced dog owners who could work with him on training.
Want to learn more about Yogi? Go to www.sbhumane.org to view his profile. Interested in bringing Yogi home? Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!
Delilah
From living the sad life of a lab rabbit to being adored by humans and given freedom to roam, Delilah shows her appreciation through her sweet temper and affectionate nature. She is a large size rabbit but makes herself easy to handle. She equally loves both exploring and gentle petting. Delilah knows life will only get better when her lucky adopter finds her. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Cocoa & Nutmeg
These guinea pig girls are strikingly attractive, very calm and gentle and quite happily bonded. They both love to snuggle in their hideout but don’t struggle or scamper when being picked up. They really enjoy cuddle time on laps and are very enthusiastic about cilantro and carrot bites. They are both a year old and will be a delightful addition to your home.
Come meet these lovelies, and many more, at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appt. Also, visit online anytime at www.bunssb.org. For more information call (805) 683-0521 or email info@bunssb.org.
