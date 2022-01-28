Yogi, Delilah, Cocoa & Nutmeg

Credit: Courtesy

Yogi

Yogi is a five-year-old Bulldog/Boxer mix who has lots of love to give. He is an active and silly boy who enjoys going for long walks, playing in the grass, and snoozing in a sunny spot. He loves getting attention, and making his friends smile makes him so happy! Because Yogi is super energetic, he would be happiest in a home with experienced dog owners who could work with him on training.

Want to learn more about Yogi? Go to www.sbhumane.org to view his profile. Interested in bringing Yogi home? Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!