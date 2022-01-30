Letters Lack of Consequences

In your recent article entitled “Santa Barbara Takes Steps to Declare Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru a Public Nuisance“, I found it ironic that the business is being blamed for the traffic back up.

In the article, Police Chief Melekian states, “There are several large, clearly posted signs explaining the legal ramifications for blocking traffic or stopping on the sidewalk, and drivers still fail to obey the educational signage.” In my opinion, the real negligence seems to be on the part of the police department for failing to hold the offenders accountable for their disregard of the law.

The posted signs may “explain the legal ramifications for blocking traffic or the sidewalk”, but I would say the failure of the drivers to experience any negative consequences for their unlawful action, in reality, communicates the clear message that there aren’t any.

