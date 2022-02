Letters Freedom of Speech

Do we have free speech in America today?

How can we when the media, Big Tech, universities, and politicians limit, censor, and prohibit the speech of anyone who disagrees with them? Or roughly one-half of America?

Why is limiting free speech so dangerous?

When you limit free speech, you control thought. When you control thought, you control a country.

Wake up, America. The bedrock of a free society is freedom of speech.

