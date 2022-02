Letters Remembering Mike Warren

Mike Warren was a respected coach and a mentor to numerous high school athletes, as John Zant recalls in his article.

What is often overlooked is that Mike was also an excellent classroom teacher. Hardly a one-dimensional educator, Mike stepped out of his comfort zone to teach AP History. As a teacher he prepared in the same manner as he would for a CIF playoff contest.

Don’t want anyone to think that Mike was just a jock!

Add to Favorites