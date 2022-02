Letters For the Love of Dog

For over 50 years my biggest loves were and will always be my dogs. All of them from rescue shelters and the truth is they rescue me! To witness the love of animals by the volunteers and staff at our rescue facilities, who truly give from their hearts, is inspiring.

In a short period of time, when 13 volunteers and staff members walk out due to administrative issues at the Humane Society of Santa Barbara, something is clearly unjust and needs to be investigated.

