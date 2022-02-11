Letters

Stop the Chick

By Ronda Hobbs, S.B.
Fri Feb 11, 2022 | 3:33pm

Yes, it is Chick-fil-A who is responsible.

In discussing the possibility of Chick-fil-A being declared a public nuisance, a constant refrain is that the backup is not Chick-fil-A’s fault, but the drivers who are stopped in the street. However, our laws say it is Chick’s fault. “But for Chick-fil-A, there would be no nuisance.” Chick-fil-A is the origin of the nuisance, is actively engaged in perpetuating the nuisance, and is definitely aware they are a nuisance.

In a February 2021 letter to our city, a Chick-fil-A representative said, “We want to do right by the City and the community and fix our site so that it is no longer a nuisance.” Surely, if Chick-fil-A can call themselves a nuisance, our city council can as well. 

If you support the closing of Chick-fil-A’s drive-through, a petition is available for signing at: change.org/stopthechick

Sat Feb 12, 2022 | 02:26am
https://www.independent.com/2022/02/11/stop-the-chick/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.