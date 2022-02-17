Letters Save Yanonali Community Garden

Thank you for publishing the article on the proposed reduction of the Yanonali Community Garden.

The current redesign proposal of the East Side Park by the Parks and Recreation Department results in reducing this Community Garden space. We need more space for community gardens, not less. Having a space in the neighborhood for residents to come together to interact with the soil and each other is critical at these changing times. There is an amazing healing that takes place digging in the earth and nurturing food that will feed your family. Any farmer knows that every day is a new experience and an opportunity to learn from the patience it takes growing your own food.

Yanonali Community Garden has been a part of the Eastside since the 1970s, and we need it to remain intact for the generations of Eastside residents to come.

