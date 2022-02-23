Letters The Shoe That Flew

Parents are filing a police report ’cause a teacher’s aide grabbed their kid by a collar — after the student hit the teacher with a shoe?! Okay, maybe it was an accident — not like he meant to do it — but I can only imagine what would have happened if I did that while in elementary school!

Yes, it was during the ’70s, when we were a little tougher — but the vice prinicipal of The Pilgim School (in downtown Los Angeles) would have taken me to the office and used the famed “Board of Education!” It was a paddle with air holes that insured the air speed was optimum for beating scoflaws on their asses. The welts wouldn’t heal very well, especially after being spanked again by your parents! Nobody called the cops, and we kids knew that their was a price to pay for misbehavior!

Calling the cops on a teacher’s aide that got a little rough seems pretty lame—- maybe the family is trying to get money from a lawsuit?

That’s all I gotta say about that!

Add to Favorites