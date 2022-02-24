Letters Oil Platform Ideas

Offshore oil platforms, why dismantle them? Why not repurpose them for sustainable energy development?

They are well built and at great cost, likely containing living quarters and kitchens, functional for more than 30 years and usable during conversion and afterward as well. Repurposing will bring us years ahead with great cost savings as the conversion to a sustainable energy-generating platform occurs.

We are in a race against time in reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, and hopefully reducing damage and deaths in the near future associated with severe climate change

By repurposing, each platform could become the site for generation of electrical power from three natural sources: solar, wind, and water (tides/current).

Early on during conversion, temporary location for solar energy panels might substitute for gas-powered generators for the conversion process.

Engineers will thrive enthusiastically, finding the most efficient arrangements of the four power sources providing maximum energy output for each repurposed platform, while seeking cost-saving uses for parts of the extensive superstructure of the platform, such as four large windmills, one on each supporting corner pillar. Perhaps even more? The platforms are large. Forms other than the traditional huge windmills might be considered. Perhaps many small, vertical-axis hemispherical dome, as in those often used to vent residence attics, mounted on the steel beam super-structure above the platform.

The supporting platform pillars can be used for two other electrical-power-generating methods: the continuous rising and falling of the water surface level and tethering by cable free-moving submerged large turbines, catching the Japanese Current flowing southward along the West Coast of the North American Continent. It has been relatively uninfluenced by night and day or seasonal cycles for millions of years.

Don’t even thing about getting rid of these magnificent structures!

They are just waiting to have a supporting role in susustainable, nonpolluting energy production. even during the dark of the night.

