Letters Protest PG&E Rate Hikes

PG&E has sent out an email to customers announcing its intention to raise rates 18.1 percent for electricity, 18 percent for natural gas, and 25.1 percent for Direct Access and Community Choice Aggregate customer connection and carrying fees (in Santa Barbara County, 3C Energy).

These rate increases will profoundly affect low-income and retired Californians, adding to growing financial pressures (7.04 percent inflation, rising gasoline costs), and contributing to anxiety and depression in vulnerable and at risk populations.

The email provides a link for making public comment to the CPUC: apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/A2106021.

Please consider making comments urging the CPUC to deny PG&E’s petition to increase rates.

