Santa Barbara County Renews COVID Emergency Declaration to Allow Video Meetings

Tue Mar 08, 2022 | 1:48pm

The county’s emergency declaration that allows it to hold meetings on video instead of fully in-person during the pandemic was renewed on Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors. Though Supervisor Das Williams had indicated last month that he might not support a renewal, he said he’d seen enough members of the county’s various advisory committees test COVID positive or be afraid to attend a meeting in person based on age or circumstance that a quorum would have been absent. The renewal vote split along north-south county lines, passing 3-2 with supervisors Steve Lavagnino and Bob Nelson voting against.

