Woman Found Unresponsive on State Street

Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Santa Barbara Police received reports of an “unresponsive female” on the 1200 block of State Street; when emergency personnel arrived, they found a woman “partially covered in a blanket, who had been dead for several hours,” according to police spokesperson Ethan Ragsdale.

The call came from an employee of a local business who was familiar with the woman — known among those in the area as a local transient who frequently camped out in front of the State Street business. The employee called when they noticed the woman had not moved from her usual spot.

“At this time there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this investigation,” Ragsdale said. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner retrieved the body, and both the Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Barbara Police Department are working together to confirm the identity of the woman and locate next of kin.

