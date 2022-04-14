Cannabis

A Very Special Cannabis Corner for April 20

Santa Barbara Celebrates 4/20

Credit: @manishpanghal / Unsplash
By &
Thu Apr 14, 2022 | 9:35am

In the six years since the passage of Proposition 64, California’s “Adult Use of Marijuana Act,” Santa Barbara County has assumed a leading role in the cultivation and marketing of cannabis statewide. While the road has not always been a smooth one for these pioneers, their achievements deserve recognition. On the unofficial cannabis holiday of April 20th, better known as 4/20, the Independent looks at what’s new and what’s good in the region’s cannabis industry.

Carpinteria’s Pacific Stone Looks to 4/20/22

Cannabis Company Optimizes Technology, Maintains Large Market Share

By Charles Donelan

Credit: Courtesy

Raw Garden Infused Pre-Rolls

Live Resin Diamonds Add Potency to County-Raised Cannabis

By Matt Kettmann

Credit: Courtesy of Raw Garden

The Farmacy Celebrates 4/20

Music, Art, Activations, and Barbecue at the Farmacy’s 4/20 Event

By Matt Kettmann

Credit: Courtesy

Autumn Brands Introduces New Smalls

Carpinteria-Based Cannabis Company Provides High Value with Smaller Buds in Big Jars

By Charles Donelan

Credit: Courtesy

Goleta’s OnePlant Cannabis Dispensary Offers 4/20 Deals

Win Prizes and Receive Discounts at OnePlant All April

By Charles Donelan

Credit: Courtesy

Thu Apr 14, 2022 | 20:46pm
Charles Donelan

Executive Arts Editor

