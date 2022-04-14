A Very Special Cannabis Corner for April 20
Santa Barbara Celebrates 4/20
In the six years since the passage of Proposition 64, California’s “Adult Use of Marijuana Act,” Santa Barbara County has assumed a leading role in the cultivation and marketing of cannabis statewide. While the road has not always been a smooth one for these pioneers, their achievements deserve recognition. On the unofficial cannabis holiday of April 20th, better known as 4/20, the Independent looks at what’s new and what’s good in the region’s cannabis industry.
Carpinteria’s Pacific Stone Looks to 4/20/22
Cannabis Company Optimizes Technology, Maintains Large Market Share
By Charles Donelan
Raw Garden Infused Pre-Rolls
Live Resin Diamonds Add Potency to County-Raised Cannabis
By Matt Kettmann
The Farmacy Celebrates 4/20
Music, Art, Activations, and Barbecue at the Farmacy’s 4/20 Event
By Matt Kettmann
Autumn Brands Introduces New Smalls
Carpinteria-Based Cannabis Company Provides High Value with Smaller Buds in Big Jars
By Charles Donelan
Goleta’s OnePlant Cannabis Dispensary Offers 4/20 Deals
Win Prizes and Receive Discounts at OnePlant All April
By Charles Donelan
