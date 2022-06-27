We are Clergy for Choice on the Central Coast, and we are outraged by the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe. We are a coalition of interfaith leaders who support reproductive justice. We are people of faith: Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, Unitarian Universalist, and many other traditions. We believe that everyone deserves access to basic health care, which includes contraception, abortion, and comprehensive sex education. Because these are complex decisions, the process should be respected as a private matter between a pregnant individual, their doctor, and others of their choosing — which may include their religious advisor.

While each of us draw upon our own traditions and sacred texts and may come to diverse conclusions about when a human life begins, nonetheless we reject the idea that any one religious tradition can force its theology on all of us. We remain committed to advocacy and action until reproductive freedom is protected nationwide.

“Make no mistake: denying someone the inherent right to exercise their divinely-given moral agency and bodily autonomy, and to make decisions about their family and future, is a violation of both human rights and religious freedom.” (Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice)

Please join us by taking action, working to ensure our voices are heard at the ballot box, and joining with other allies such as Planned Parenthood in this fight for justice.

Rabbi Arthur Gross-Schaefer, Community Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara; Rev. Jeanette Love and Rev. Suzanne Dunn, Catholic Church of the Beatitudes; Rev. Mark Asman, Rector Emeritus, Trinity Episcopal Church; Rev. Julia Hamilton, Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara