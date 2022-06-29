Assertive Action

If the trend continues toward limiting even birth control, then it follows that in order for women to be genuinely in control of their bodies/selves, they may need to curtail sexual relations with men — like the Trojan women.

Women need to get a lot more assertive. We are not vassals or property or vessels for seed. A hiatus of births would be good for this overpopulated planet.

If one observes what is happening around the globe: famine, wars, mistreatment and slaughtering of children, how can one justify the brutal myth that there is any sanctity in bringing another human life into this world? Even a wanted one?