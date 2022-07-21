Catching the Photography Bug

Credit: Courtesy

Name: Emma Spencer

Title: Photographer Intern

When and how did you catch the photography bug? Do you remember an early image you took that made you think, “I want to do this”? I caught the bug while traveling with my family in India when I was 12. We were on a beach walk and stumbled upon a group of local fishermen bringing in their daily catch. My mom always carried a camera, so I asked if I could borrow it. I ran into the group of fishermen and took my first “street”-style photograph. From that moment on, I loved photography.

If you could take anyone’s portrait, living or dead, whose would it be, and why? I would take Cleopatra’s portrait. She was a strong woman and an intriguing figure in history.

Tell us about your project of profiling Vietnam vets. I am currently working on a project in which I interview and photograph both male and female Vietnam veterans across the country. My grandfather, Santa Barbara native Scott Wilson Sr., served as a Naval Officer on the USS Reaper during the Vietnam War. He is the inspiration for my project. The website showcases all of the stories: vvthenandnow.com.

