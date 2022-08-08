Remember the 2020 Design Charette?

I am shocked that the City Council and the mayor approved over $700,000 to hire a consultant to do what was already done in 2020. The only difference between then and now is that we underwent a pandemic and parklets were built in order to sustain businesses. Closing off State Street was probably the best thing that came out of the pandemic. Locals and tourists are enjoying the traffic-free streets as they do in many other cities around our state.

I know the city never has enough in its budget, but this latest decision of how to spend our funds is outrageous! When will the library, which provides free services to the community become more important than the tourist industry and local business?

Every year our budget is cut and the staff is left to generate funds to sustain programs. I invite everyone to read the weekly digital newsletter the library sends out and drop by to see the wonderful environment that is provided for its patrons.