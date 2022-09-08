9/11 Remembrance

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Twenty-one years ago, on September 11, 2001, the United States was attacked when terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington DC, and another in a Pennsylvania field. We will never forget the terrible tragedy that occurred that day.

On September 11th, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be observing a moment of silence, followed by the lowering of the flag, at 9:00 a.m. at each of our fire stations to honor the first responders and the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, along with our military members who have perished fighting the terrorism behind the attacks. The public is invited to attend this brief ceremony at any of the Santa Barbara County fire stations.

In addition, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse – Teen Court, in partnership with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Office of Santa Barbara County District Attorney, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association, Santa Barbara Police Department, and Global Youth Courts, will be hosting a 9/11 Ceremony at 9:00 a.m. at the Court House Sunken Garden at 1100 Anacapa St.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department would like to welcome your attendance at either event.