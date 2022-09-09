Tomol Crossing Canceled, Scorpion Campground Reservations Resume

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura, CA –Due to the expected impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Kay, the Tomol Crossing and all connected activities anticipated for Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, 2022, have been cancelled. The decision was made by Chumash event organizers with support of the Channel Islands National Park and Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

“Unfortunately, the weather does not always choose to cooperate. Safety comes first”, said Channel Islands National Park Superintendent Ethan McKinley. “While this year’s 20th annual crossing event was going to be particularly meaningful, planning has already begun among tribal and government partners to ensure next year’s event will be just as special. There is a great deal of trust and respect among the partners. Rest assured the event will be back.”

Channel Islands National Park thanks the Barbareño Chumash Tribal Council, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, and all involved park partners for the commitment and care that was put into the planning process for this important event.

The park remains open. Weather forecasts are predicted to improve over the weekend. Scorpion Canyon camping reservations held for the special event are now open to the public for the night of Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Visitors are encouraged to check the forecast, plan accordingly, and prepare for changing conditions.

For information on camping reservations and park concessionaires providing services and transportation, please visit our website at: www.nps.gov/chis