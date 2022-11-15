Five-Vehicle Collision on Highway in Santa Barbara

One car reportedly spun out on the southbound 101 near Carrillo Street at around 5:30 a.m., causing a chain reaction involving five vehicles on Tuesday. Minor injuries were reported and debris was scattered across the lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic was diverted to Carrillo Street as cars were towed away. The highway was back open by 6:45 a.m., said Officer Jon Gutierrez.

