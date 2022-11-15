Briefs

Five-Vehicle Collision on Highway in Santa Barbara

By
Tue Nov 15, 2022 | 9:43am

One car reportedly spun out on the southbound 101 near Carrillo Street at around 5:30 a.m., causing a chain reaction involving five vehicles on Tuesday. Minor injuries were reported and debris was scattered across the lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic was diverted to Carrillo Street as cars were towed away. The highway was back open by 6:45 a.m., said Officer Jon Gutierrez.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Tue Nov 15, 2022 | 23:20pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/11/15/five-vehicle-collision-on-highway-in-santa-barbara/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.