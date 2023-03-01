Apply to be on the Public Engagement Commission

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 1, 2023 – Are you interested in helping the City of Goleta find ways to engage the community to participate in local government? If so, you should consider applying to be on the City’s Public Engagement Commission (PEC). The City is currently looking to fill one vacancy on the PEC.

The PEC advises the City Council on ways to improve public outreach and increase public engagement. It has provided recommendations to the City Council on moving to evening-only meetings, directly electing the Mayor, and district elections.

The seven-member commission meets every other month. Members are compensated at the rate of $50 per meeting. To be eligible to apply, candidates must reside within Goleta City limits. There is one vacancy, which would fill an unexpired portion of a term ending November 2023.

For more information and to apply, please visit https://www.cityofgoleta.org/BoardsCommissions. Additional information can be provided by emailing cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 17 at 5:00 p.m.