City of Santa Barbara Providing Reduced-Cost Lifeguard Training to Improve Community’s Water Safety

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 7, 2023

The City of Santa Barbara will offer two reduced-cost lifeguard certification courses this spring in an ongoing effort to improve the community’s overall water safety. While typical lifeguard training courses cost around $200, the Parks and Recreation Department will offer the multi-day course to city residents for $50.

The training will mix traditional learning with hands-on lessons to teach the public how to respond in a lifeguarding emergency. Participants who successfully complete the course will leave with American Red Cross certifications in lifeguarding, CPR, AED, and first aid and be qualified for open positions with the City of Santa Barbara.

“We hope people will get their certification and choose to join our team of lifeguards, but we are just happy to be able to provide this training for the community,” said Aquatics Recreation Supervisor Tony Sholl. “The more people in Santa Barbara with lifeguard training, the better, and making it affordable is the first step.”

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is currently recruiting hourly pool and beach lifeguards, Junior Lifeguard camp counselors, and swim instructors to prepare for summer. Hourly rates range from $18.23 to $23.22, with up to 80 positions available. Summer staffing is vital to the seasonal operation of the Ortega Park Pool and Oak Park Wading Pool, community swimming lessons, and lifeguard-monitored beaches. Individuals interested in these positions are encouraged to apply and register for tryouts now.

Teens ages 15-17 looking to receive community service hours and work experience can apply to be a Junior Lifeguard Aide. This position assists with supervising the Junior Lifeguard summer camp program with the option of paid work experience as a lifeguard at Los Baños del Mar and Ortega Park Pool.

Lifeguard certification courses are scheduled for March 27-30 and May 27-29 at Los Baños del Mar. Date selection has been coordinated during spring break and Memorial Day weekend to allow high school students ages 15 and older to attend.

Individuals can register for the lifeguard certification course and lifeguard tryouts at SBParksAndRec.org and apply for open lifeguard and swim instructor positions at bit.ly/SBPRHourly.